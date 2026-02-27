Paris Saint-Germain Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Le Havre Clash

Paris Saint-Germain faces a challenging match against Le Havre this Saturday without their injured star forward, Ousmane Dembélé. The Ballon d'Or winner, who sustained a calf injury, continues to train solo, leaving uncertainties about his availability for the upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.

In addition to Dembélé, PSG will play without midfielder Senny Mayulu, who remains in individual training sessions. The club also reported that Fabian Ruiz will follow an adjusted training regimen over the next fortnight to alleviate his knee pain.

João Neves, another midfielder suffering from a left ankle injury, will continue with his treatment in the coming days. Despite these setbacks, PSG holds a narrow two-point lead over Lens in the French league table as they strategize to overcome these injury challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)