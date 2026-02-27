Anil Ambani Faces ED Probe in Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning related to a bank fraud-linked money laundering case, officials reported. The case is tied to Yes Bank, where the agency sought to record Ambani's statement.

While his presence was awaited, officials revealed that Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, was also summoned but requested an adjournment. Prior investigations have seen Anil Ambani interrogated for nine hours regarding alleged loan fraud linked to Reliance Communication.

The Supreme Court's directions led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team by the ED to scrutinize allegations against multiple companies within Ambani's group. The investigative body has attached Ambani's Mumbai estate, 'Abode', and filed fresh cases against him and RCOM for alleged financial misconduct with the Bank of Baroda.

(With inputs from agencies.)