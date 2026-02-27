Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Supervisor for Bribery Scandal

An operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) resulted in the arrest of Nilesh Tukaram Badhe, a 46-year-old security supervisor in Mumbai and Thane, on allegations of bribery.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent Dharmaraj Sonke, Badhe was apprehended at MSEB Colony in Vashi after allegedly accepting a Rs 1,900 bribe from a security guard. This act followed a complaint from the guard, who reported that Badhe demanded payments for ensuring the smooth operation of their duties.

The supervisor, working at MSEDCL Koparkhairane, was responsible for significant administrative tasks and reportedly threatened guards with unfavorable job placements if they refused to comply with his demands. The ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a thorough verification and subsequent trap. Officials also confiscated Badhe's mobile phone and conducted a search of his residence for further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)