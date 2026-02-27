Court Tightens Noose with Warrants Against Notorious Terror Leaders
Non-bailable warrants have been issued against four terrorist leaders, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, as part of efforts to dismantle terror networks in Kashmir. Despite efforts to apprehend them, these individuals remain absconding.
- India
A sessions court has issued non-bailable warrants for four notorious terrorist commanders as part of a major effort to dismantle terror networks in Kashmir.
This action targets Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled chief, Syed Salahuddin, and three others, signifying a push to reinforce the rule of law in the region.
Despite ongoing attempts by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) to apprehend these individuals, they remain elusive, continuing their anti-national activities from across the Line of Control.
