Court Tightens Noose with Warrants Against Notorious Terror Leaders

A sessions court has issued non-bailable warrants for four notorious terrorist commanders as part of a major effort to dismantle terror networks in Kashmir.

This action targets Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled chief, Syed Salahuddin, and three others, signifying a push to reinforce the rule of law in the region.

Despite ongoing attempts by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) to apprehend these individuals, they remain elusive, continuing their anti-national activities from across the Line of Control.