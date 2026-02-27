Shielding the Skies: Israel's Robust Air Defense System

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, Israel's multi-layered air defense systems stand prepared to counter potential missile attacks. Chief among these is the Arrow series. Both Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors target incoming threats, ensuring the safety of Israeli territories, even from beyond the atmosphere.

Accompanying the Arrow are additional deterrents: David's Sling and the famed Iron Dome. David's Sling excels at neutralizing mid-range missile threats, while the Iron Dome, operational since 2011, effectively intercepts short-range rockets, particularly those launched by militant groups such as Hamas from Gaza.

Further bolstering Israel's defenses is the innovative Iron Beam, a laser-based system operational by late 2025, which efficiently disables smaller aerial threats. The presence of the U.S. THAAD system enhances this security network, alongside Israeli air-to-air defenses employed by combat helicopters and fighter jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)