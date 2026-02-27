Shielding the Skies: Israel's Robust Air Defense System
Israel's comprehensive air defense systems, including Arrow, David's Sling, Iron Dome, and Iron Beam, are designed to intercept various missile threats amid rising tensions with Iran. These multi-layered defenses offer protection against drones, ballistic missiles, and rockets, supported by U.S. technology and military collaboration.
As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, Israel's multi-layered air defense systems stand prepared to counter potential missile attacks. Chief among these is the Arrow series. Both Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors target incoming threats, ensuring the safety of Israeli territories, even from beyond the atmosphere.
Accompanying the Arrow are additional deterrents: David's Sling and the famed Iron Dome. David's Sling excels at neutralizing mid-range missile threats, while the Iron Dome, operational since 2011, effectively intercepts short-range rockets, particularly those launched by militant groups such as Hamas from Gaza.
Further bolstering Israel's defenses is the innovative Iron Beam, a laser-based system operational by late 2025, which efficiently disables smaller aerial threats. The presence of the U.S. THAAD system enhances this security network, alongside Israeli air-to-air defenses employed by combat helicopters and fighter jets.
(With inputs from agencies.)