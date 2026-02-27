Left Menu

Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices increased by Rs 890 to Rs 1,60,599 per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday as speculators created new positions due to strong spot demand. While the US dollar remained firm, global geopolitical tensions fueled safe-haven demand, contributing to the rise in gold contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:13 IST
Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices surged by Rs 890 to Rs 1,60,599 per 10 grams on Friday in futures trading, driven by fresh speculative positions amid robust spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery climbed by 0.56 percent, within a business turnover of 7,735 lots, according to market analysts.

Despite a stronger US dollar, global tensions and safe-haven demand helped sustain gold prices, with futures in New York edging up 0.26 percent to USD 5,199.66 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026