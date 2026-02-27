Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices surged by Rs 890 to Rs 1,60,599 per 10 grams on Friday in futures trading, driven by fresh speculative positions amid robust spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery climbed by 0.56 percent, within a business turnover of 7,735 lots, according to market analysts.

Despite a stronger US dollar, global tensions and safe-haven demand helped sustain gold prices, with futures in New York edging up 0.26 percent to USD 5,199.66 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)