Empowering Women: Delhi Unveils New Welfare Schemes

In a strategic move to bolster women's empowerment in the capital, President Droupadi Murmu is set to unveil four new welfare schemes by the Delhi government on March 2. The launch, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marks a significant milestone in the city's dedicated efforts towards supporting women and girls.

The schemes include the innovative 'Saheli Pink Smart Card', promising free transportation for women and transgenders on Delhi Transport Corporation buses, and the crucial free LPG cylinder scheme benefiting approximately 17 lakh women. Financial security and educational aid for girls from weak economic backgrounds will also be addressed under the revised Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

In a further effort to empower young females, the 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar' initiative will see Rs 100 crore directly allocated to the bank accounts of over 40,000 girls. These schemes reflect a broader commitment by the Delhi government to promote gender equality through impactful financial and social strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)