Left Menu

India's GDP Overhaul: Understanding the New Estimates

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has announced a new series of GDP estimates with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing 2011-12. This revision incorporates fresh data from recent surveys and updated methodologies to accurately reflect economic changes. The shift aims to enhance the measurement of emerging sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:38 IST
India's GDP Overhaul: Understanding the New Estimates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial update, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled a new set of GDP estimates, now anchored to the 2022-23 base year. This significant change from the previous 2011-12 base aligns India's economic calculations with contemporary realities.

The revision introduces fresh methodologies, utilizing data from recent annual surveys such as the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprise and the Periodic Labour Force Survey. By incorporating GST data and findings from the Public Financial Management System, the overhaul aims to deliver more precise economic metrics.

Key enhancements in the new GDP series include refined measurements of the household sector, digital services, platform economy, and gig workers. This updated framework promises a more comprehensive view of India's dynamic economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for thei...

 India
2
No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.

No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inh...

 India
3
AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

 India
4
Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026