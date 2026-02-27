India's GDP Overhaul: Understanding the New Estimates

In a crucial update, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled a new set of GDP estimates, now anchored to the 2022-23 base year. This significant change from the previous 2011-12 base aligns India's economic calculations with contemporary realities.

The revision introduces fresh methodologies, utilizing data from recent annual surveys such as the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprise and the Periodic Labour Force Survey. By incorporating GST data and findings from the Public Financial Management System, the overhaul aims to deliver more precise economic metrics.

Key enhancements in the new GDP series include refined measurements of the household sector, digital services, platform economy, and gig workers. This updated framework promises a more comprehensive view of India's dynamic economic landscape.