MoSPI Launches PAIMANA Portal to Track ₹39 Lakh Cr Infra Push
The dominance of roads, railways, aviation and logistics infrastructure underscores the government’s focus on connectivity-led economic growth.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has operationalised a new web-based portal — PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) — to monitor Central Sector Infrastructure Projects worth ₹150 crore and above, replacing the legacy OCMS-2006 system.
Integrated with DPIIT’s Integrated Project Monitoring Portal (IPMP/IIG-PMG) through APIs, PAIMANA operationalises the principle of “one data, one entry”, enabling automatic data flow from ministries and reducing duplication. Currently, nearly 60% of projects are updated automatically, marking a significant step toward standardised, data-driven infrastructure governance.
1,702 Projects Worth ₹39.25 Lakh Crore Under Monitoring
As per MoSPI’s Flash Report for January 2026:
-
1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects are onboarded
-
Revised total project cost: ₹39.25 lakh crore
-
Cumulative expenditure: ₹20.02 lakh crore (51.01% of revised cost)
-
203 new projects added in January
-
3 major projects commissioned during the month
Of the 1,702 projects:
-
645 projects (38%) have crossed 80% physical progress
-
240 projects (14%) have crossed 80% financial completion
The data indicates a dual pipeline — newly initiated projects (0–20% stage) and a large number nearing completion (81–100%).
Transport & Logistics Dominates Infrastructure Pipeline
Sector-wise analysis shows:
-
Transport & Logistics: 1,180 projects (69%)
-
₹20.65 lakh crore (53% of total revised cost)
-
-
Energy: 218 projects
-
₹10.84 lakh crore (28%)
-
-
Communication: ₹2.74 lakh crore (7%)
-
Water & Sanitation: ₹2.03 lakh crore (5%)
-
Social & Commercial Infrastructure: ₹0.79 lakh crore (2%)
-
Others (Coal, Steel, Mining): ₹2.18 lakh crore (5%)
The dominance of roads, railways, aviation and logistics infrastructure underscores the government’s focus on connectivity-led economic growth.
Ministry-Wise Snapshot
-
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: 863 projects (50%)
-
₹8.1 lakh crore (20% of total cost)
-
-
Ministry of Railways: 249 projects
-
₹8.5 lakh crore (22% — highest cost share)
-
-
Ministry of Coal: 126 projects
-
₹2.14 lakh crore
-
-
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas: 110 projects
-
₹5.03 lakh crore
-
-
Ministry of Power: 102 projects
-
₹5.28 lakh crore
-
Other ministries contributing include Housing & Urban Affairs, Water Resources, Telecommunications, Civil Aviation and Health.
Major Projects Commissioned in January 2026
Three projects were completed during the month, including:
-
Third Railway Line between Patratu–Sonnagar (291 km) – ₹8,975 crore
-
Transmission Scheme for 4.5 GW RE Evacuation at Khavda (Phase II-Part C) – ₹2,821 crore
203 New Projects Added
Among the major additions:
-
Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (3x800 MW) – ₹29,948 crore
-
Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd. – ₹25,000 crore
-
Delhi Metro Phase V-A – ₹12,015 crore
-
Lucknow Metro Phase 1B (East-West Corridor) – ₹5,801 crore
-
Gurugram Metro Connectivity to HSR/Dwarka Expressway – ₹5,453 crore
Of the 203 newly onboarded projects:
-
169 belong to Road Transport & Highways
-
15 to Health & Family Welfare
-
9 to Power
-
3 each to Coal and Housing & Urban Affairs
Data-Driven Infrastructure Governance
PAIMANA functions as a centralised national repository, offering:
-
Web-generated analytical reports
-
Interactive dashboards
-
Role-based user access
-
Data validation and review modules
-
Advanced analytics for decision-making
MoSPI is simultaneously undertaking a comprehensive data sanitisation exercise and onboarding legacy and newly sanctioned projects.
The next Flash Report (February 2026) will be released on March 25, 2026.
With ₹39 lakh crore worth of projects under real-time digital monitoring, PAIMANA marks a shift toward integrated, transparent and analytics-driven infrastructure oversight in India.