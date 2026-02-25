Left Menu

MoSPI Launches PAIMANA Portal to Track ₹39 Lakh Cr Infra Push

The dominance of roads, railways, aviation and logistics infrastructure underscores the government’s focus on connectivity-led economic growth.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST
MoSPI is simultaneously undertaking a comprehensive data sanitisation exercise and onboarding legacy and newly sanctioned projects. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has operationalised a new web-based portal — PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) — to monitor Central Sector Infrastructure Projects worth ₹150 crore and above, replacing the legacy OCMS-2006 system.

Integrated with DPIIT’s Integrated Project Monitoring Portal (IPMP/IIG-PMG) through APIs, PAIMANA operationalises the principle of “one data, one entry”, enabling automatic data flow from ministries and reducing duplication. Currently, nearly 60% of projects are updated automatically, marking a significant step toward standardised, data-driven infrastructure governance.

1,702 Projects Worth ₹39.25 Lakh Crore Under Monitoring

As per MoSPI’s Flash Report for January 2026:

  • 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects are onboarded

  • Revised total project cost: ₹39.25 lakh crore

  • Cumulative expenditure: ₹20.02 lakh crore (51.01% of revised cost)

  • 203 new projects added in January

  • 3 major projects commissioned during the month

Of the 1,702 projects:

  • 645 projects (38%) have crossed 80% physical progress

  • 240 projects (14%) have crossed 80% financial completion

The data indicates a dual pipeline — newly initiated projects (0–20% stage) and a large number nearing completion (81–100%).

Transport & Logistics Dominates Infrastructure Pipeline

Sector-wise analysis shows:

  • Transport & Logistics: 1,180 projects (69%)

    • ₹20.65 lakh crore (53% of total revised cost)

  • Energy: 218 projects

    • ₹10.84 lakh crore (28%)

  • Communication: ₹2.74 lakh crore (7%)

  • Water & Sanitation: ₹2.03 lakh crore (5%)

  • Social & Commercial Infrastructure: ₹0.79 lakh crore (2%)

  • Others (Coal, Steel, Mining): ₹2.18 lakh crore (5%)

The dominance of roads, railways, aviation and logistics infrastructure underscores the government’s focus on connectivity-led economic growth.

Ministry-Wise Snapshot

  • Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: 863 projects (50%)

    • ₹8.1 lakh crore (20% of total cost)

  • Ministry of Railways: 249 projects

    • ₹8.5 lakh crore (22% — highest cost share)

  • Ministry of Coal: 126 projects

    • ₹2.14 lakh crore

  • Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas: 110 projects

    • ₹5.03 lakh crore

  • Ministry of Power: 102 projects

    • ₹5.28 lakh crore

Other ministries contributing include Housing & Urban Affairs, Water Resources, Telecommunications, Civil Aviation and Health.

Major Projects Commissioned in January 2026

Three projects were completed during the month, including:

  • Third Railway Line between Patratu–Sonnagar (291 km) – ₹8,975 crore

  • Transmission Scheme for 4.5 GW RE Evacuation at Khavda (Phase II-Part C) – ₹2,821 crore

203 New Projects Added

Among the major additions:

  • Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (3x800 MW) – ₹29,948 crore

  • Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd. – ₹25,000 crore

  • Delhi Metro Phase V-A – ₹12,015 crore

  • Lucknow Metro Phase 1B (East-West Corridor) – ₹5,801 crore

  • Gurugram Metro Connectivity to HSR/Dwarka Expressway – ₹5,453 crore

Of the 203 newly onboarded projects:

  • 169 belong to Road Transport & Highways

  • 15 to Health & Family Welfare

  • 9 to Power

  • 3 each to Coal and Housing & Urban Affairs

Data-Driven Infrastructure Governance

PAIMANA functions as a centralised national repository, offering:

  • Web-generated analytical reports

  • Interactive dashboards

  • Role-based user access

  • Data validation and review modules

  • Advanced analytics for decision-making

MoSPI is simultaneously undertaking a comprehensive data sanitisation exercise and onboarding legacy and newly sanctioned projects.

The next Flash Report (February 2026) will be released on March 25, 2026.

With ₹39 lakh crore worth of projects under real-time digital monitoring, PAIMANA marks a shift toward integrated, transparent and analytics-driven infrastructure oversight in India.

 

