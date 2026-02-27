Celebrating 'Nation First': Honoring Exemplary Service and Patriotism

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya recognized the exceptional service of several individuals, including military personnel, during the 'Nation First' event at the Narangi military station. This event was part of a week-long service-oriented campaign organized by the Lok Bhawan.

Addressing the audience, Acharya emphasized that patriotism should naturally flow from every citizen's heart, serving as the foundation for a strong and united nation. By performing duties selflessly, individuals contribute meaningfully to nation-building and collective progress. He highlighted the armed forces' commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders.

Acharya called on the youth to prioritize not only career growth but also character building, discipline, and service to society. The event featured a detailed presentation on 'Operation Sindoor – A Case Study of Civil-Military Liaison', showcasing the collaborative efforts of civil and military entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)