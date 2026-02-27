Left Menu

Celebrating 'Nation First': Honoring Exemplary Service and Patriotism

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya honored individuals for their exceptional service to the nation at 'Nation First', highlighting patriotism as a foundation for nation-building and urging youth to embody this spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:09 IST
Celebrating 'Nation First': Honoring Exemplary Service and Patriotism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya recognized the exceptional service of several individuals, including military personnel, during the 'Nation First' event at the Narangi military station. This event was part of a week-long service-oriented campaign organized by the Lok Bhawan.

Addressing the audience, Acharya emphasized that patriotism should naturally flow from every citizen's heart, serving as the foundation for a strong and united nation. By performing duties selflessly, individuals contribute meaningfully to nation-building and collective progress. He highlighted the armed forces' commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders.

Acharya called on the youth to prioritize not only career growth but also character building, discipline, and service to society. The event featured a detailed presentation on 'Operation Sindoor – A Case Study of Civil-Military Liaison', showcasing the collaborative efforts of civil and military entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

 India
2
India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.

India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there...

 India
3
U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

 Global
4
IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026