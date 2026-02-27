Pathway to Viksit Bharat: Financial Strategies for 2047
RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasized three core pillars—safety, fairness, and reliability—for India's financial system aiming for Viksit Bharat@2047. Speaking at an IIM Jammu conference, he called for principled leadership and responsible technology use, emphasizing financial sustainability and collaboration among academia, industry, and government.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted the crucial pillars of safety, fairness, and reliability for shaping India's financial future towards 2047 at a conference in IIM Jammu. He urged future leaders to integrate these principles for a robust financial architecture.
With the theme 'Financial Strategies for Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047,' the two-day conference aims to align financial strategies with India's developmental goals. Swaminathan addressed students, experts, and scholars, emphasizing people-centric finance rooted in trust and integrity.
Swaminathan underlined the need for fair customer outcomes and strong value-based performance. He stressed that while technology enhances value creation, it also increases vulnerabilities, demanding responsible design. IIM Jammu's Dean called for higher education to advance public policy understanding for sustainable development, aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047.
