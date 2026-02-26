Left Menu

WAE Achieves EcoVadis 'Committed' Badge for Sustainability Efforts

WAE, a leader in sustainable hydration solutions in India, has earned the EcoVadis 'Committed' Badge, marking the formal establishment of its ESG framework. The company aims for systemic excellence with the goal of EcoVadis Platinum certification, emphasizing structured sustainability transformation, reinforced governance, and improved environmental and workforce practices.

WAE, a prominent provider of sustainable hydration solutions in India, has been awarded the EcoVadis 'Committed' Badge, highlighting its commitment to a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. This recognition signifies a critical step in WAE's multi-year effort to achieve EcoVadis Platinum certification, embracing a disciplined sustainability path.

EcoVadis, a leading global sustainability rating provider, assesses businesses on four key dimensions: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Trusted by over 100,000 organizations worldwide, EcoVadis benchmarks sustainability performance based on international frameworks like the Global Reporting Initiative and the UN Global Compact.

Under the leadership of Founder and MD A Vikram Joshe, WAE is translating its assessment results into a structured transformation roadmap. This includes embedding ESG metrics into leadership goals, enhancing supplier sustainability checks, and initiating targeted improvements in environmental governance and workforce strategies. WAE aims to build sustainability standards into its enterprise DNA for consistent excellence.

