Jammu and Kashmir: A New Era of Peace, Sustainability, and Empowerment

In a landmark address at the University of Kashmir's 21st convocation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accentuated the undeniable link between peace and development. He emphasized the transformation of previously conflict-ridden areas into symbols of harmony, vital for the Union territory's progress.

Speaking about the burgeoning tourism sector, Abdullah underscored the need for sustainable infrastructure. He announced initiatives to foster eco-friendly tourism and urged environmental graduates to establish green standards for Kashmiri hospitality, aiming to balance growth and environmental preservation.

Highlighting the empowerment of women, Abdullah proudly noted the significant number of female graduates, calling them crucial assets against poverty and instability. He also addressed the necessity of mental health support for youth, inviting psychology graduates to contribute to an inclusive societal discourse.