AI, Digitalization, & Sustainability: Redefining India's Manufacturing Future

The seventh edition of India Inc On The Move emphasized the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and sustainability in redefining the future of India's manufacturing sector. Hosted by Rockwell Automation in Mumbai, the event gathered industry leaders to explore transformative technologies shaping smart and sustainable manufacturing.

The conference highlighted how next-generation technologies will position India as a leader in semiconductors, electronics, and other major industries. Featuring over 30 sessions and 70 speakers, the gathering underscored the necessity of AI-driven, autonomous, and software-defined operations in boosting industrial competitiveness.

Speakers, including Dilip Sawhney of Rockwell Automation India, accentuated AI's role in delivering resilient and explainable industrial solutions for the future. With extensive discussions and live demonstrations, the event paved the way for a smarter and sustainable Indian industrial landscape by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)