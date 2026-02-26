AI, Digitalization, & Sustainability: Redefining India's Manufacturing Future
The seventh edition of India Inc On The Move focused on AI, digitalization, and sustainability reshaping India's manufacturing industry. Held in Mumbai by Rockwell Automation, the event emphasized smart and sustainable manufacturing's role in India's industrial future, drawing over 1,200 attendees and featuring prominent speakers.
- Country:
- India
The seventh edition of India Inc On The Move emphasized the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and sustainability in redefining the future of India's manufacturing sector. Hosted by Rockwell Automation in Mumbai, the event gathered industry leaders to explore transformative technologies shaping smart and sustainable manufacturing.
The conference highlighted how next-generation technologies will position India as a leader in semiconductors, electronics, and other major industries. Featuring over 30 sessions and 70 speakers, the gathering underscored the necessity of AI-driven, autonomous, and software-defined operations in boosting industrial competitiveness.
Speakers, including Dilip Sawhney of Rockwell Automation India, accentuated AI's role in delivering resilient and explainable industrial solutions for the future. With extensive discussions and live demonstrations, the event paved the way for a smarter and sustainable Indian industrial landscape by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup.
India Fires Back at Pakistan's UN Remarks on Kashmir
Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms