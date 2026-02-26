Left Menu

AI, Digitalization, & Sustainability: Redefining India's Manufacturing Future

The seventh edition of India Inc On The Move focused on AI, digitalization, and sustainability reshaping India's manufacturing industry. Held in Mumbai by Rockwell Automation, the event emphasized smart and sustainable manufacturing's role in India's industrial future, drawing over 1,200 attendees and featuring prominent speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:39 IST
AI, Digitalization, & Sustainability: Redefining India's Manufacturing Future
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of India Inc On The Move emphasized the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and sustainability in redefining the future of India's manufacturing sector. Hosted by Rockwell Automation in Mumbai, the event gathered industry leaders to explore transformative technologies shaping smart and sustainable manufacturing.

The conference highlighted how next-generation technologies will position India as a leader in semiconductors, electronics, and other major industries. Featuring over 30 sessions and 70 speakers, the gathering underscored the necessity of AI-driven, autonomous, and software-defined operations in boosting industrial competitiveness.

Speakers, including Dilip Sawhney of Rockwell Automation India, accentuated AI's role in delivering resilient and explainable industrial solutions for the future. With extensive discussions and live demonstrations, the event paved the way for a smarter and sustainable Indian industrial landscape by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

 United States
2
MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

 India
3
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

 India
4
Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026