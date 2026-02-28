Clinton Under the Spotlight: Former President Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Epstein Ties

Former President Bill Clinton faced intense questioning from Congress on Friday over his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton defended his actions, maintaining he was unaware of any wrongdoing by Epstein. This marks a pivotal moment as Clinton becomes the first ex-president to be compelled to testify before Congress in such matters.

During the deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Clinton stated he did nothing wrong, sharing this stance on social media. The marathon six-hour session saw Clinton field numerous queries from lawmakers, reflecting the heightened scrutiny surrounding prominent figures linked to Epstein after his 2008 conviction.

Republican lawmakers pursued the matter vigorously, with Rep. James Comer stressing the importance of accountability for powerful individuals. While no accusations have been made against Clinton, the questioning underscores the broader societal reckoning with Epstein's legacy and connections. Meanwhile, the Democrats hope this sets a precedent applicable to other figures, including former President Donald Trump.

