Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany is keeping a close watch on the escalating tensions in Iran, Israel, and the region following military strikes. The German foreign ministry has activated its national crisis management team, coordinating via embassies to ensure the safety of German nationals by urging adherence to local authority guidance.

Germany is maintaining a vigilant eye on the tensions in Iran, Israel, and surrounding regions, as the situation escalates following military actions by Israel and the U.S., the foreign ministry reported on Saturday.

The crisis management team in Germany is set to convene at noon local time (1100 GMT) to assess and respond to developments.

The ministry has emphasized its active communication with embassies in the affected areas and urged German citizens in the region to heed local authorities' safety instructions.

