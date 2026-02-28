Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany is maintaining a vigilant eye on the tensions in Iran, Israel, and surrounding regions, as the situation escalates following military actions by Israel and the U.S., the foreign ministry reported on Saturday.

The crisis management team in Germany is set to convene at noon local time (1100 GMT) to assess and respond to developments.

The ministry has emphasized its active communication with embassies in the affected areas and urged German citizens in the region to heed local authorities' safety instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)