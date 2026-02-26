High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Tackle Nuclear Dispute in Geneva

In a bid to resolve escalating tensions, the United States and Iran resumed negotiations in Geneva on Thursday, aiming to settle a protracted nuclear dispute. These discussions follow a month of renewed diplomatic efforts to break the impasse alongside increasing military threats in the region.

Attending this round of indirect talks were the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, alongside Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Mediation comes from Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, as the two nations strive towards a diplomatic solution.

The stakes are high, as the U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East to pressure Tehran into concessions. Meanwhile, Iran insists on its right to peaceful nuclear technology, racing against time to negotiate sanctions relief amid domestic economic turmoil.