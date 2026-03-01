Asian Champions League Matches Postponed Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed upcoming Asian Champions League matches originally set to take place in the Middle East due to escalating regional conflict.

Four first-leg games of the round of 16 were slated for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, involving clubs from Saudi Arabia and Iran, but are now delayed to ensure safety and security.

The decision follows heightened tensions triggered by recent US and Israeli military operations against Iran, leading to retaliatory strikes by Iran across the region, affecting planned matches and the tournament schedule. The AFC ensures continuous monitoring of the situation.