Asian Champions League Matches Postponed Amid Middle East Turmoil
Asian Champions League matches in the Middle East, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been postponed due to regional conflict. The games involved teams from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. The situation follows recent US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, with subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 08:33 IST
The Asian Football Confederation has postponed upcoming Asian Champions League matches originally set to take place in the Middle East due to escalating regional conflict.
Four first-leg games of the round of 16 were slated for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, involving clubs from Saudi Arabia and Iran, but are now delayed to ensure safety and security.
The decision follows heightened tensions triggered by recent US and Israeli military operations against Iran, leading to retaliatory strikes by Iran across the region, affecting planned matches and the tournament schedule. The AFC ensures continuous monitoring of the situation.
