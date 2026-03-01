Iran's Leadership Uncertainty: Inside the Succession of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Iran is contending with a pivotal leadership transition that could reshape the country's political landscape. A clerical council, the Assembly of Experts, faces the task of appointing a new supreme leader, a process fraught with complexity within Iran's theocratic framework.

The Assembly of Experts, comprising 88 popularly elected Shiite clerics, is charged not only with appointing but, in theory, also with the removal of the supreme leader if necessary. In the interim, a temporary leadership council may assume duties, highlighting a critical power-sharing dynamic amid Iran's political uncertainty.

Potential successors remain subjects of speculation, with Khamenei's son Mojtaba emerging as a contender following the death of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. However, a father-to-son succession risks controversy in Iran's unique religious-political context, reflecting broader tensions within its governance model post-Islamic Revolution.

