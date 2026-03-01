Tragic Aftermath: BLO's Desperation Unheard
A Booth Level Officer from UP's Fatehpur district, Akhilesh Savita, died by suicide, allegedly due to denied leave for his daughter's wedding and workload stress. The incident led to protests by family and villagers against local officials, who failed to respond to his repeated leave requests.
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in UP's Fatehpur district, Akhilesh Savita, tragically died by suicide. Disallowed leave amid duties and his daughter's impending wedding allegedly drove him to this step, sparking protests.
The incident unfolded when Savita was found hanging at a primary school. A suicide note suggested severe work stress, specifically related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, indicating repeated but ignored pleas for leave.
Family protests erupted as officials assumed custody of Savita's body, accusing them of neglect. Authorities, including top officers, intervened for calm. An investigation is underway to scrutinize the administration's neglect and the events preceding the catastrophe.
