Helima Croft Analyzes Impact of US-Iran Tensions on Oil Market

Helima Croft, a respected analyst at RBC, has provided her insights following recent military actions between the US and Iran, with particular focus on its implications for the global oil market.

Croft emphasizes that any further escalation in conflict could see oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel. Moreover, she points out that regional leaders have already advised Washington of the risks associated with persisting tensions. Notably, Croft observes that while OPEC+ producers are largely operating at full capacity, Saudi Arabia remains the exception.

Discussing strategic reserves, Croft notes China's proactive approach in bolstering its reserves, potentially anticipating supply disruptions. Meanwhile, Washington might face challenges should these conflicts drag on, due to their current strategic petroleum reserve status.

(With inputs from agencies.)