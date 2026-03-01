U.S. and Israel's Bold Strike: Khamenei's Fall and Future Implications

In a historic and bold operation on Saturday, the United States and Israel collaborated to launch an attack that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This marks one of the most significant foreign policy moves during U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure.

President Trump has justified the operation as a necessary measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to combat Iran's advancing missile programs, which he cited as direct threats to U.S. and allied interests.

Calling for regime change, Trump encouraged Iranians to seize this moment to claim their freedom, amidst promises of continued pressure from U.S.-Israel forces. The operation indicates a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics with far-reaching global implications.