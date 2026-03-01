Navigating CAFE-III: A Consensus on Car Emission Norms

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced on Sunday that the government will seek consensus before enforcing CAFE-III rules aimed at limiting average fuel consumption and carbon emissions across automakers' model ranges. These rules, set from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2032, are currently under stakeholder review.

The current debate unveils mixed reactions in the automobile industry, with some manufacturers advocating for laxer emission controls for smaller, more affordable cars. In contrast, others warn that relaxing these standards could compromise safety and hinder the transition to cleaner energy.

Emphasizing India's climate commitments, the power minister highlighted significant achievements, including a reduction in emissions intensity. New initiatives, such as the BEE Star Label Mobile Application, were launched to aid consumer awareness regarding appliance energy performance.