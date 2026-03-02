Turbulent Times: Middle East Conflict Spurs Volatile Oil Markets

Oil prices soared on Monday, highlighting investor anxiety as military conflict persists in the Middle East. With Brent crude reaching significant highs, market participants sought refuge in the dollar and gold amid uncertainty over prolonged tensions.

U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran have intensified, with Iran retaliating and creating broader regional instability. Trump's comments point to a prolonged conflict, exacerbating concerns about a critical halt in the Strait of Hormuz impacting global oil flow.

Despite OPEC+'s modest output increase, the threat of inflation looms as oil supply disruptions prompt severe economic ramifications. Stock markets globally reflect the turmoil, with significant declines in European, Middle Eastern, and U.S. futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)