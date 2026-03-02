Left Menu

Kuwait Intercepts Aerial Threats as Iran Mourns Leader's Assassination

Kuwait's Air Defence Force successfully intercepted hostile aerial targets, safeguarding its skies. Meanwhile, Iran grapples with the shock of its Supreme Leader's assassination in a US-Israel strike, urging global action. Amidst rising tensions, President Trump signals readiness for talks with Iran, though military actions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:42 IST
A drone view of Kuwait City, in the aftermath of strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, in Kuwait on February 28, 2026. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's military has reported the interception of several hostile aerial threats, maintaining stability and security across its airspace. The operation showcases Kuwait's readiness and effectiveness in defense tactics, ensuring no casualties were incurred during the incident.

The global tension heightened earlier, as Iran formally denounced the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran accuses the United States and Israel of orchestrating the joint military operation that resulted in Khamenei's death, as confirmed by Iran's state media.

The incident has sparked a broader conflict across the region, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile strikes. In response, US President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to engage in talks with Iran, despite ongoing military maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

