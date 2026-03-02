Left Menu

Turkey-Iran Border Crossings: Trade Continues Amid Passenger Suspension

Turkey has suspended day-trip passenger crossings at its customs gates on the Iranian border. Turkish citizens and third-country nationals can still enter from Iran. Iran allows its citizens to enter via Turkey. Commercial cargo continues to transit under regulated conditions as services remain vigilant.

Istanbul | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:57 IST
  • Turkey

The Turkish government announced the suspension of day-trip passenger crossings at three of its customs gates on the Iranian border, citing mutual agreement to cease this activity temporarily. However, Turkish citizens and third-country nationals are still permitted to enter Turkey from Iran.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat confirmed that while Turkey maintains the entry ban for day-trippers, Iran is still permitting its citizens to cross into Iran from Turkey. This arrangement primarily affects passenger traffic, as commercial cargo transits continue under carefully controlled conditions.

Minister Bolat reassured that Turkey's border personnel are on high alert to ensure that all border crossing services and trade flows remain seamless and operational. His statement underscores the country's commitment to maintaining efficient trade operations despite the restrictions on passenger travel.

