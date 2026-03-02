Left Menu

India Boosts Evacuation Efforts Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that India is intensifying efforts to secure its citizens in the Israel-Iran conflict. Coordinated by PM Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs, the evacuation plan assures no Indian will be left behind. Odisha's minister confirms operations are on track, while concerns rise for Kashmiri students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:54 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In light of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Monday that the Indian government is taking robust measures to ensure the safety of its nationals. While engaging with the media, Rijiju emphasized the prompt actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the Ministry of External Affairs' comprehensive management through various global missions.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan echoed similar sentiments, affirming that both the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs are executing an all-encompassing effort to evacuate Indian citizens from the turmoil in West Asia. He assured that no Indian would be left stranded, signaling that preparations for evacuation are progressing as planned.

Simultaneously, concerns for Kashmiri students in Iran have come to the fore. Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, addressed a letter to Prime Minister Modi over the weekend, pleading for the evacuation of approximately 1200 Kashmiri students from the troubled Iranian regions, following military strikes by the United States and Israel. Khuehami urged the government to employ diplomatic channels to ensure these students' safe return.

