Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Chain Disruptions

In a striking escalation, oil prices soared on Monday, driven by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which spurred retaliatory actions and disrupted the global energy supply chain. The implications of these tensions are profound, largely impacting the Middle East's oil exports.

Critical attacks in the region, particularly on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz, have narrowed the world's essential oil channel, raising concerns over oil availability and increased repercussions on global prices. According to energy analysts, a sustained conflict could exacerbate crude oil and gasoline prices.

Reacting to these disturbances, OPEC+ countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced increased production commitments, yet experts warn additional output may offer limited short-term relief due to restricted export routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)