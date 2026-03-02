Left Menu

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Mayor urges residents to capitalize on the 'Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana' (SUNIYO) tax amnesty scheme before it ends on March 31, 2026. The scheme has already benefitted over 1.8 lakh taxpayers, boosting property tax collection significantly. Residents can waive penalties by settling dues from prior years.

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh encourages residents to leverage the 'Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana' (SUNIYO) property tax amnesty scheme, now extended until March 31, 2026. This initiative is positioned as a 'golden opportunity' for property owners to settle past dues without penalties or interest, with more than 1.8 lakh taxpayers already benefitting.

As part of the scheme, over Rs 1,089.97 crore has been collected in property taxes so far, with significant contributions from both residential and non-residential properties. A crucial aspect of SUNIYO is the complete waiver of past interest and penalties for dues prior to the 2020-21 fiscal year, contingent on paying the principal tax for the current and preceding five years.

According to city officials, the overall property tax collection has reached a noteworthy Rs 2,893.86 crore from more than 12 lakh taxpayers this year, a marked increase from last year's collection figures. The Mayor strongly urged eligible Delhi residents to take full advantage of this tax initiative while it lasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

