SEBI Slaps Rs 38 Lakh Fine on Coffee Day Enterprises for Accounting Violations
SEBI fined Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Rs 38 lakh for failing to comply with accounting standards and disclosure requirements. Key violations included non-recognition of interest costs. Officials were penalized for overseeing non-compliant financial statements across five financial years and 22 quarters, leading to a total of Rs 38 lakh in fines.
The financial world was stirred on Monday as SEBI announced a staggering Rs 38 lakh penalty on Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
The regulator found significant discrepancies in the company's adherence to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), highlighting failures in mandatory disclosures.
Key infractions included not accounting for interest costs over five years.
