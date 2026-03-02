Left Menu

SEBI Slaps Rs 38 Lakh Fine on Coffee Day Enterprises for Accounting Violations

SEBI fined Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Rs 38 lakh for failing to comply with accounting standards and disclosure requirements. Key violations included non-recognition of interest costs. Officials were penalized for overseeing non-compliant financial statements across five financial years and 22 quarters, leading to a total of Rs 38 lakh in fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:28 IST
SEBI Slaps Rs 38 Lakh Fine on Coffee Day Enterprises for Accounting Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The financial world was stirred on Monday as SEBI announced a staggering Rs 38 lakh penalty on Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

The regulator found significant discrepancies in the company's adherence to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), highlighting failures in mandatory disclosures.

Key infractions included not accounting for interest costs over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
2
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global
3
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026