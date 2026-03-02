American Sentiment Split on Iran Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

Only one in four Americans approves of the recent U.S. strikes on Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Conducted alongside Israeli attacks, these military actions have contributed to escalating chaos in the Middle East. Approximately 43% of respondents disapprove of U.S. military intervention, while 29% remain unsure.

The poll highlights widespread apprehension about President Donald Trump's approach, with 56% of Americans believing he is too willing to employ military force. The sentiment crosses party lines, with a significant portion of both Democrats and Republicans expressing this concern, further complicated by the deaths of four American service members in the campaign.

As the strikes began just days ahead of U.S. midterm elections, the focus remains on domestic issues, particularly the economy. About 45% of respondents indicated their support for the Iran campaign could wane if it results in increased gas or oil prices, amidst an already tense geopolitical climate.