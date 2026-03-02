Tensions Surge as Tanker Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A dramatic escalation unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz as a fuel tanker was set ablaze by two drone strikes, according to statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday.

Known as the world's most critical oil transit chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz links key Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, with global logistics routes.

As the region grapples with enduring tensions, the latest assault threatens to disrupt the global oil supply chain, highlighting the fragility of regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)