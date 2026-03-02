Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Tanker Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A fuel tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz following a drone attack, as reported by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The strategic waterway is crucial, connecting major Gulf oil producers to global markets. The incident underscores ongoing regional tensions and potential impacts on global oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic escalation unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz as a fuel tanker was set ablaze by two drone strikes, according to statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday.

Known as the world's most critical oil transit chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz links key Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, with global logistics routes.

As the region grapples with enduring tensions, the latest assault threatens to disrupt the global oil supply chain, highlighting the fragility of regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

