Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled the 2026-27 state budget, focusing on empowerment across society. With an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, the budget prioritizes women, youth, sports, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. Noteworthy projects include the Haryana AI Mission and initiatives backed by the World Bank.

Updated: 03-03-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 00:11 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the state's 2026-27 budget, emphasizing empowerment and growth. With an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, the budget seeks to uplift various societal sectors, particularly focusing on women, youth, sportspersons, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Saini, who also manages the finance portfolio, highlighted significant growth since 2014-15, projecting the state's GDP to reach Rs 13.67 crore in 2025-26, with a 9.5% growth rate. Moreover, per capita income is set to increase to Rs 3.95. The budget includes international collaboration, notably with the World Bank, financing key projects like the Haryana Clean Air Project.

Further commitments include the Haryana AI Mission, with Rs 474 crore allocated to train one lakh youth in artificial intelligence. Additionally, initiatives are aimed at creating three lakh 'Lakhpati Didis,' launching 4,000 fair price shops—with a third reserved for women—and securing substantial funding for clean air and water security projects.

