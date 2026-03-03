Bill Clinton's Testimony on Jeffrey Epstein: A Distanced Relationship Unveiled
In closed-door depositions, Bill Clinton distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein, asserting they ended ties before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Under oath, he denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and clarified interactions during his presidency. The testimony aimed to address ongoing scrutiny over Epstein's connections with high-profile figures.
In a newly released deposition, Bill Clinton sought to clarify his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing that he severed ties well before Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. Hillary Clinton, in a separate deposition, indicated no recollection of ever meeting Epstein.
These testimonies, conducted under oath by the House Oversight Committee, are part of a broader inquiry into high-profile connections to Epstein, whose 2019 suicide halted legal proceedings into charges of sex trafficking and abuse. While global figures face resignations, legal repercussions in the U.S. remain limited.
Clinton recalls initial encounters with Epstein during a 2002 flight for humanitarian work, distancing himself from any alleged misconduct. Despite photos showing White House visits, Clinton denies substantive interactions and insists on transparency from all leaders, including Donald Trump, amid lingering public curiosity and political debate.
