Left Menu

Bill Clinton's Testimony on Jeffrey Epstein: A Distanced Relationship Unveiled

In closed-door depositions, Bill Clinton distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein, asserting they ended ties before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Under oath, he denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and clarified interactions during his presidency. The testimony aimed to address ongoing scrutiny over Epstein's connections with high-profile figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 04:52 IST
Bill Clinton's Testimony on Jeffrey Epstein: A Distanced Relationship Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United States

In a newly released deposition, Bill Clinton sought to clarify his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing that he severed ties well before Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. Hillary Clinton, in a separate deposition, indicated no recollection of ever meeting Epstein.

These testimonies, conducted under oath by the House Oversight Committee, are part of a broader inquiry into high-profile connections to Epstein, whose 2019 suicide halted legal proceedings into charges of sex trafficking and abuse. While global figures face resignations, legal repercussions in the U.S. remain limited.

Clinton recalls initial encounters with Epstein during a 2002 flight for humanitarian work, distancing himself from any alleged misconduct. Despite photos showing White House visits, Clinton denies substantive interactions and insists on transparency from all leaders, including Donald Trump, amid lingering public curiosity and political debate.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

 Global
2
U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

 Global
3
Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

 Global
4
Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026