Middle East Tensions: U.S. Issues Urgent Travel Advisory

On Monday, the U.S. Department of State issued a stark warning to Americans in the Middle East, urging immediate departure from over a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This advisory follows recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran, marking a surge in regional tensions.

The travel warning, revised for several nations in recent days, now emphasizes the dangers in countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, and others. The U.S. Embassy personnel in Jordan were evacuated following threats, signaling escalating risks for citizens across the region.

As the conflict unfolds, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of a lengthy engagement, contributing to soaring energy prices with Tehran threatening key oil routes. Washington's officials are preparing measures to address these economic impacts, announcing steps to counteract rising energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)