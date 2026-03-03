Delhi Police Reunite 118 Missing Individuals with Families in 'Operation Milap'

In a remarkable achievement, Delhi's South-West District Police have reunited 118 missing or kidnapped individuals with their families through the initiative 'Operation Milap'. This operation, conducted throughout February, involved recovering 31 children and 87 adults.

Upon receiving reports of missing individuals, the police promptly launched extensive search operations. Key strategies included conducting local inquiries and examining CCTV footage. Additionally, officers displayed photographs of the missing individuals at major transit hubs such as auto stands, bus stands, and railway stations.

Engagement with bus drivers, conductors, vendors, and local informers proved integral to the search efforts. Comprehensive checks were also made in nearby police stations and hospitals. Through their diligent efforts, the district police successfully traced all 118 individuals within the month of February, underscoring their commitment to public service.