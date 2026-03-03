PV Sindhu's Journey Home Amid Middle East Tensions
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu returns safely to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai due to escalating Middle East tensions. Expressing gratitude for the support received, she recounts the intense experience of being caught amid the Israel-Iran conflict. Sindhu now plans to rest and reassess her future steps.
- Country:
- India
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has safely returned to Bengaluru after a challenging ordeal in Dubai. Stranded amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Sindhu shared her relief and gratitude via a post on X, highlighting her anxiety during the past few days.
Sindhu expressed her thanks to ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and the Indian Embassy for their exceptional care during this difficult period. She described the intense uncertainty and emphasized the professionalism and empathy shown by those who assisted her.
Amid the unfolding conflict, which has already affected many Indians, Sindhu plans to unwind and decide her next steps after an intense travel experience that tested her patience and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Appeals for Repatriation Amid Dubai Stranding Post Iran-Israel Tensions
Middle East Tensions Disrupt ATP Dubai Players' Travel
Stranded South Koreans: Dubai Travel Chaos Amid Middle East Tensions
Sky Turbulence: Middle East Conflict Shakes Dubai's Aviation Hub
Turbulence in the Skies: Dubai's Hub Status Amid Middle East Conflict