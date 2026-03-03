Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Journey Home Amid Middle East Tensions

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu returns safely to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai due to escalating Middle East tensions. Expressing gratitude for the support received, she recounts the intense experience of being caught amid the Israel-Iran conflict. Sindhu now plans to rest and reassess her future steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:12 IST
PV Sindhu's Journey Home Amid Middle East Tensions
PV Sindhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has safely returned to Bengaluru after a challenging ordeal in Dubai. Stranded amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Sindhu shared her relief and gratitude via a post on X, highlighting her anxiety during the past few days.

Sindhu expressed her thanks to ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and the Indian Embassy for their exceptional care during this difficult period. She described the intense uncertainty and emphasized the professionalism and empathy shown by those who assisted her.

Amid the unfolding conflict, which has already affected many Indians, Sindhu plans to unwind and decide her next steps after an intense travel experience that tested her patience and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Prepares for Extended Military Campaign Against Iran

Israel Prepares for Extended Military Campaign Against Iran

 Global
2
UAE Airspace Reopens: Indian Citizens Return Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Airspace Reopens: Indian Citizens Return Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.

At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern I...

 Global
4
India's Petroleum Dilemma: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

India's Petroleum Dilemma: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026