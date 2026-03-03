PV Sindhu's Journey Home Amid Middle East Tensions

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has safely returned to Bengaluru after a challenging ordeal in Dubai. Stranded amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Sindhu shared her relief and gratitude via a post on X, highlighting her anxiety during the past few days.

Sindhu expressed her thanks to ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and the Indian Embassy for their exceptional care during this difficult period. She described the intense uncertainty and emphasized the professionalism and empathy shown by those who assisted her.

Amid the unfolding conflict, which has already affected many Indians, Sindhu plans to unwind and decide her next steps after an intense travel experience that tested her patience and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)