Australia Secures Fuel Reserves Amid Global Tensions

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen reassured the public on Tuesday that fuel supplies remained secure despite concerns over global tensions depleting reserves. Bowen highlighted that Australia currently holds 36 days of petrol, 34 days of diesel, and 32 days of jet fuel, marking the highest reserve levels in more than a decade.

In response to increased oil prices influenced by Middle Eastern conflicts, Bowen emphasized there is no need for panic buying. He assured the public of stable fuel stock and warned against unnecessary trips to service stations, disseminating a message to maintain calm.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers echoed this sentiment on social media, stating he has communicated with the consumer watchdog to prevent fuel retailers from exploiting the situation for price gouging, ensuring Australians are not affected by manipulative pricing tactics during these tense times.