Escalating Middle East Conflict: Global Implications Loom

The conflict in the Middle East has intensified, with US military operations against Iran surpassing initial time frame projections, US President Donald Trump announced. Explosions have been reported across Tehran, marking rising tensions since the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.

Amid ongoing strikes targeting vital oil and gas sites, regional instability is exacerbated. While the United States and Israel pursue objectives that remain ambiguous, Iran and its allies retaliate against strategic targets. Concerns mount over the conflict's duration and its widespread impact on regional stability.

Economic repercussions are manifesting; Qatar Airways remains grounded and drone strikes have damaged Amazon's data centers in the UAE and Bahrain. Moreover, Iran's threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil trade. Diplomatic and military responses are being carefully navigated by countries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)