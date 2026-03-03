Revolutionary Drone Ensures Safer Elephant Tranquilization
A new drone model, designed and unveiled in India, aims to safely tranquilize aggressive elephants from afar. This UAV innovation represents years of development in mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and enhances safety for both humans and animals. Garuda Aerospace highlights its commitment to advanced wildlife conservation technologies.
A groundbreaking drone, engineered to tranquilize aggressive elephants without endangering human handlers, was unveiled by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at a recent event. Highlighting its significance, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were present, emphasizing India's commitment to integrating advanced technology in wildlife management.
Developed by Garuda Aerospace, the UAV offers aerial-assisted tranquilization with precision, reducing risks to forest personnel and minimizing wildlife disturbance. This innovation marks a decade of technological evolution since Garuda's first drone for the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, now used extensively for conservation and anti-poaching efforts.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and Director of Garuda Aerospace, expressed deep fulfillment in seeing the latest iteration of their drone technology come to fruition. This drone represents the future of humane wildlife conservation, offering a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional ground-based methods in resolving human-elephant conflicts.
