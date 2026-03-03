Strike on Natanz: A New Twist in U.S.-Israeli Attacks

Entrances to Iran's underground uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz have suffered damage following U.S.-Israeli military strikes, as confirmed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday.

The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant, one of Iran's three operational uranium-enrichment sites, has sustained damage to its entrance buildings due to the attacks. Satellite imagery analyzed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) corroborated the extent of the damage.

According to the IAEA, there are no expected radiological consequences, and the plant itself remains unaffected beyond prior damage from the June conflict. These observations align with a recent analysis published by the U.S.-based Institute for Science and International Security.

