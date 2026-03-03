Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Powers Up Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar surged on Tuesday, reaching multi-month highs against major currencies due to Middle East tensions inflating demand for safe-havens. Rising crude prices have traders reconsidering the prospects and timing of interest rate cuts, with the U.S. seen as a stable option amid global uncertainties.

The U.S. dollar made significant gains on Tuesday, climbing to multi-month peaks against the euro, sterling, and yen. These gains were fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which heightened expectations of prolonged global inflation, prompting a broad demand for safe-haven assets.

Rising crude prices have led traders to reassess the likelihood and timing of interest rate cuts by major central banks. Higher energy costs pose a threat to consumer prices, particularly for economies heavily reliant on oil imports, making policymakers cautious about easing financial conditions prematurely.

Analysts noted that the U.S. is increasingly viewed as a safe haven due to its energy self-sufficiency and resilient economic data. However, recent market volatility and shifting geopolitical alignments have raised questions about the long-term sustainability of the dollar's safe-haven status.

