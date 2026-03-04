Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Ukraine's Dispute with Hungary and Slovakia Stalls EU Aid

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the Druzhba pipeline, central to a dispute hampering a €90 billion EU loan to Kyiv. The conversation also covered sanctions on Russia, energy prices, and defense material availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen engaged in a crucial dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy concerning the contentious Druzhba pipeline. This pipeline is pivotal in the ongoing dispute that has delayed the approval of a 90 billion euro EU loan intended for Kyiv.

A Commission spokesperson mentioned that the leaders had a discussion, but details remained undisclosed. Previously, von der Leyen had mentioned on X that their discussions included the loan, Russia sanctions, and the Middle East's broader implications on energy prices and security.

The talks highlighted the interconnected nature of geopolitical tensions and their impact on energy and defense, underscoring Ukraine's complex relations with neighboring Hungary and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

