Middle East Conflict Sends Oil Prices Soaring Amid Supply Concerns

Oil prices saw a substantial 4.7% increase on Tuesday, reaching levels last seen in January 2025. This spike was triggered by the escalating conflict between the U.S.-Israel bloc and Iran, disrupting vital energy shipments from the Middle East and fueling fears of prolonged hostilities.

Brent crude rose by $3.66 to settle at $81.40 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate saw a gain of $3.33, closing at $74.56. The intensifying military actions included extensive strikes over Iranian territory, prompting fears of broader regional instability and further impacts on energy supplies.

The situation has caused Iraq to cut its crude output significantly, with potential for further reductions. Meanwhile, Iran's aggressive response, targeting crucial energy infrastructure, has compounded the crisis, sending global shipping and insurance rates soaring, and prompting major importers to seek alternative sources.

