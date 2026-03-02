France Stands Ready to Defend Gulf Allies Against Iranian Retaliation

France has committed to supporting Gulf countries targeted by Iranian strikes, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Barrot noted that Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iran should have been discussed at the United Nations.

During a press briefing after a crisis meeting in Paris, Barrot stated that France is ready to defend its allies. He emphasized that any French assistance would be proportionate and in line with international law's collective self-defense policy.

Barrot also addressed the recent drone attack on a French naval base in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in no French casualties but caused limited damage. He urged Iran to cease its attacks and pursue concessions for a peaceful resolution in the region.

