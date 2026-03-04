Gold Prices Surge Amid Escalating U.S.-Israeli Tensions

Gold prices experienced a significant rise on Wednesday, climbing more than 1%, as tensions escalated between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. This geopolitical strife has driven demand for safe-haven assets, with spot gold reaching $5,168.69 per ounce.

The gold market rebounded following a sharp decline on Tuesday, influenced by a stronger dollar and fears of enduring conflict in the Middle East. Despite these challenges, gold's underlying fundamentals remain stable, according to Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The conflict has also led to a surge in global oil and gas prices, disrupting Middle East energy exports and raising inflation concerns. Analysts, including Christopher Wong from OCBC, have noted the complicated outlook for monetary policy as a result.