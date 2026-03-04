Left Menu

Tensions at the UN: US Faces Russian and Chinese Objections Over Iran

The US Presidency of the UN Security Council's monthly programme of work faced objections from Russia and China regarding Iran-related issues. This dispute, rooted in the controversial 1737 Sanctions Committee and the JCPOA's snapback mechanism, highlights deepening international divisions amidst ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:03 IST
Tensions at the UN: US Faces Russian and Chinese Objections Over Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark demonstration of global political divisions, the United States, presiding over the UN Security Council in March, encountered resistance from Russia and China. The opposition centers on the inclusion of discussions related to Iran, a contentious issue following reimposed sanctions.

The conflict arose over the US's intention to include a briefing on the 1737 Sanctions Committee in its Programme of Work, which Russia and China have vehemently opposed. This move has spotlighted longstanding disagreements over Iran's nuclear activities and the international response.

The vetoes underscore the fractures within the Security Council, complicating efforts to maintain a unified international front. The situation further intensifies as regional hostilities escalate, casting a long shadow over diplomatic engagements at the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Asia's Stock Slump: A Perfect Storm of Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dynamics

Asia's Stock Slump: A Perfect Storm of Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dyna...

 Global
2
High-Stakes Senate Showdown: Texas and North Carolina Races Heat Up

High-Stakes Senate Showdown: Texas and North Carolina Races Heat Up

 United States
3
Chhattisgarh's Digital Transformation: BharatNet Programme's Historic Leap

Chhattisgarh's Digital Transformation: BharatNet Programme's Historic Leap

 India
4
South Korea's Special Trade Bill: A Move to Meet US Expectations

South Korea's Special Trade Bill: A Move to Meet US Expectations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026