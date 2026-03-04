Pentagon's AI Ban Sparks Industry Compliance Amid Legal Uncertainty
The Department of Defense has banned AI tools from Anthropic, prompting defense contractors to comply despite questions about the legal basis. The ban highlights quick industry adaptations to government preferences amid potential legal challenges. Legal experts argue the order could lack authority, yet contractors prioritize government contracts.
U.S. defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin are heeding the Pentagon's directive to remove Anthropic's AI tools from their operations. Despite potential legal challenges to the Trump administration's ban, firms are aligning with policies to secure contracts, attorneys highlight.
The recent federal prohibition, enacted after disputes over Anthropic's Claude tools, prohibits military-linked businesses from engaging with the company. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has labeled Anthropic a national security risk, escalating the situation with immediate effect.
Anthropic plans to contest the ban in court, questioning legal foundations since existing bans don't traditionally empower such extensive restrictions. Still, contractors dependent on defense budgets, like Lockheed Martin, are swiftly conforming to avoid jeopardizing lucrative deals.
