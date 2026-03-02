Left Menu

Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

Global markets are bracing for disruptions following an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Airline and oil stocks are impacted as crude prices rise. Meanwhile, defense stocks gain ground, and investors gravitate toward safe havens amid fears of inflation and economic uncertainty.

02-03-2026
Wall Street's primary indexes teetered lower on Monday as investors prepared for prolonged unrest in the Middle East, potentially dismantling global trade routes and fueling inflationary forces.

The airline industry suffered in premarket activities with Delta and United Airlines dipping by 6% each. Simultaneously, rising crude prices struck up a positive chord for oil stocks while causing jitters in financial sectors.

Defense stocks like Lockheed Martin glided upwards, reflecting geopolitical tensions. Reports state the conflict could extend for weeks, pressuring markets already uneasy due to factors like AI disruptions and policy uncertainties.

