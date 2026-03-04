Asian Markets in Turmoil: Impact of Middle East Conflict and Economic Forecasts

On Wednesday, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks closed on a downtrend, driven largely by oil and maritime shipping sectors amid increased investor caution stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict. The instability has heightened fears of an energy market shock, potentially leading to inflation spikes and delaying anticipated interest rate cuts in Asia.

The investor focus is now directed towards the awaited announcements from China's annual parliamentary meeting. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reached a six-month low, dropping 2% during the session, largely impacted by onshore selling in oil, maritime transport, and port stocks.

China's key petroleum companies, including China Petroleum & Chemical, CNOOC, and PetroChina, issued warnings on trading irregularities after recent gains, signaling normal operations but cautioning on geopolitical impacts. Investors remain watchful for cues from the upcoming National People's Congress, expected to deliver essential economic policies, including the 15th Five-Year Plan.

