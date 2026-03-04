Left Menu

Asian Markets in Turmoil: Impact of Middle East Conflict and Economic Forecasts

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks plunged due to escalating Middle East tensions raising energy shock fears. Oil and maritime stocks led declines as investors braced for broader economic impacts. Analysts urge caution ahead of China's National People's Congress, which is expected to provide crucial policy directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks closed on a downtrend, driven largely by oil and maritime shipping sectors amid increased investor caution stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict. The instability has heightened fears of an energy market shock, potentially leading to inflation spikes and delaying anticipated interest rate cuts in Asia.

The investor focus is now directed towards the awaited announcements from China's annual parliamentary meeting. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reached a six-month low, dropping 2% during the session, largely impacted by onshore selling in oil, maritime transport, and port stocks.

China's key petroleum companies, including China Petroleum & Chemical, CNOOC, and PetroChina, issued warnings on trading irregularities after recent gains, signaling normal operations but cautioning on geopolitical impacts. Investors remain watchful for cues from the upcoming National People's Congress, expected to deliver essential economic policies, including the 15th Five-Year Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

